Company set to develop Wolverton railworks site apologises for “unprofessional” comments

The company behind the multi million pound Wolverton railworks development has apologised for making spiteful comments about a protester.

An astonishing series of internal emails between staff at St Modwen Properties PLC has been revealed.

The emails, released after a Subject Access Request (SAR), concern local campaigner Phillip Webb, who is fighting to save some of the works’ historic buildings from demolition.

He is convcined St Modwen hacked into his private Facebook and hotmail accounts to obtain his personal details.

The emails, apparently written from one St Modwen employee to another, refer to the fact that the 37-year-old dad is unemployed, stating: “He had a child for a year and has only just realised he needs to get a job? Patient other half!”

Another states: “Ignoring him (Mr Webb) is giving him enough rope to hang himself, so we’ll see.”

St Modwen also somehow discovered Mr Webb and his family were homeless after losing their privately rented house in Stony Stratford last year.

An email says: “Even from his emergency housing he’s still on it.”

Mr Webb said: “The way they talk about me is terrible. They make me sound lazy and stupid, when all I’m doing is trying to preserve local history.”

A St Modwen spokesman said: “The company wrote to Mr Webb and acknowledged that references to him in the documents were unprofessional and did not meet expected standards. The company fully apologised to Mr Webb and the matter was addressed internally with the individuals concerned.”

St Modwen want to build up to 375 houses on half the rail works site, with the remainder allocated for industrial use.

The £100 million scheme has been given the green light by Milton Keynes Council - but the decison is set to be challenged in the High Court with a judicial review.

Historic England, who applied for the review, say demolishing the former works buildings would destroy the heritage of the railway town.

Read about the objections on www.wolvertonworksonline.co.uk

