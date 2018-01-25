Connor’s marathon fundraiser in memory of his grandmother

A man is taking on the London Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his grandmother.

Connor Martin, 23, will be embarking on the 26-mile course on Sunday, April 22, in honour of his grandmother, Lorna Martin, who passed away from a brain tumour in March 2017.

He is hoping to raise £4,000 for the charity which is funding research to find a cure for the disease, and has already raised over £2,000.

Lorna was admitted to hospital for further tests after suffering from symptoms that resembled a stroke. An MRI scan revealed that she had grade four glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a very aggressive form of brain tumour. She had surgery to remove the tumour but due to its rapid growth she died less than four months later, aged 65.

Connor, who is a personal shopper at Tesco in Bletchley, said: “I was really close to my nan and would often pop in throughout the week to catch up and talk about what was going on in the news.

“She was such a clever, kind and thoughtful person and I really miss being able to just sit and have a chat with her.

“Although over 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour each year in the UK, little is still known about the disease. I’m really proud that my efforts will raise vital funds for research to help find a cure for tumours like the one my nan had.”

Brain tumours can affect anyone at any age. To make a donation and help Connor reach his target visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ConnorMartin