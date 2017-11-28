Conservative Milton Keynes councillor, 70, reported for political incorrectness after incident with police woman

A 70-year-old councillor has been reported for political incorrectness after telling a female police officer she ‘looked young enough to be at school’.

Conservative Andy Dransfield intended the comment to be a joke at a parish council meeting, where the police officer was giving a presentation about crime in the area.

Other members took offence and say Mr Dransfield then made matters even worse with a second non-PC quip.

“After telling her she looked young enough to be at school, he waited until she’d done her speech and said: ‘You can go home and do your homework now.’ It just wasn’t funny,” said one member.

Labour parish councillor Zoe Nolan, who is also on the borough council, interjected to complain - but Mr Dransfield told her; “Be quiet, you silly woman.”

Last year Mr Dransfield was investigated by Bucks fire authority for making allegedly sexist and racist comments to a black firefighter .

He shook the firefighter’s hand during a visit to Great Holm fire station and said: “You’re the first one I’ve seen.”

Then he went on to quip: “Now all we need is a woman. Are there any here?”

Mr Dransfield resigned from the fire authority before the investigation was complete.

“I was having health problem or I would have fought it. I was only trying to be friendly, yet it was another exampkle of how stupid all this political correctness stuff can be,” he said.s

This week, following the police officer gaffe, the chair of Loughton and Great Holm parish council, Peter Todd, has referred Mr Dransfield to MK council’s monitoring officer to decide whether disciplinary action is needed.

Mr Todd said:”“All members should treat guests and other members with respect.”

Meanwhile Mr Dransfield is apologetic - but insists he can’t see what all the fuss is about.

“I really do think political correctness has gone crazy these days. It’s a standard joke that police officers look younger as people get older,” he said.

“She was probably in her early 20s and she did look incredibly young. But then I’m incredibly old, so police officers, doctors and people look younger and younger to me.”

He added: “I’m really sorry if I offended this lovely young police officer in any way. She did a very good job indeed.”

Councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for Children and Families and Vice Chair of the Parish said “My view is that Councillor Dransfield made inappropriate comments at the last Parish meeting to the new female police officer and to me when I challenged his comments at the time. I have now made an official complaint to the chair of the Parish. Our police deserve support and respect for the work they do for the benefit of all of us and our communities.”

A veteran MK councillor for Loughton and Shenley ward, Mr Dransfield has lived in Loughton for 40 years and is a long-standing member of the parish council.