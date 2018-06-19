Conservatives back former Bletchley Councillor to make a comeback

Fenny Stratford resident and former Bletchley Councillor Angela Kennedy has been selected to fight the upcoming by-election in Bletchley East.

Angela was a Milton Keynes ward Councillor from 2010-2014 and has served on the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council for more than 12 years.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Labour's Alan Webb, and will be held on the July 19.

Angela said: "My family have lived in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford for several generations and I am proud of the place. Nevertheless, I believe so much more can be done should we have a better, more engaged representation on Milton Keynes Council.

"Being local to the area, I know and understand the needs and concerns of residents. Local people need a voice on Milton Keynes Council and I want to be that voice to bring change and improvements to this area.

"I believe the time is now for action in Bletchley East."

Leader of the Conservative Council Group Cllr Alex Walker commented: "Angela is a true local champion. We are very lucky to have her standing for us.

"A return to MK Council is definitely on the cards for Angela. Labour have taken Bletchley for granted too long, the recent saga over the registry office is just one example. A vote for Angela is a vote to tell the Labour Council Bletchley will not be ignored any longer."