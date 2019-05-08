Conservatives slam council's 'reckless' growth plans to double the size of Milton Keynes

As the Labour Party and Lib Dems negotiate a partnership to control MK Council, local Conservatives are calling for them to dump the "reckless rush" to grow the city to a population of 500k.

Newly re-elected Conservative leader Alex Walker is calling on the Lib Dems to use their influence to dump the growth target of doubling the size of MK in just 30 years.

Alex Walker

He said: "One thing that matters to residents more than any other is the need for a sustainable future, a future that protects our grid roads and green spaces, the things that are unique to us as a place.

"The council's current policy is to build 100,000 new homes in just 30 years. That would be at an accelerated pace never seen before in Milton Keynes. There are widespread fears it would destroy the grid roads and put uncontrollable pressure on GP surgeries and the hospital."

Cllr Walker added: "My message to the Lib Dems as they enter negotiations with the Labour Party, is to acknowledge the clear public resistance to Labour's plan for the future of MK, not to facilitate it, and to insist the Council dumps it in favour of a more sustainable future. If Labour refuse then it is time to look at new ways of achieving what is best for Milton Keynes' future, not what is in the political interests of the Labour Party."