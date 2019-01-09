Console Corner: 10 most anticipated games of 2019 part 1

New year means new video games and 2019 will be no different with some hugely exciting releases on the horizon.

Over the next two weeks we’ll take a look at the 10 most anticipated releases scheduled for 2019.

Dawn of the final exclusives for this generation of consoles? Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Anthem

Scheduled release: Feb 22

On: PS4, XBO, PC

BioWare’s Anthem is easily the studio’s most hyped game in years. It has drawn criticism for looking far too much like Destiny. An online sci-fi FPS which looks fantastic. But can it deliver?

Crackdown 3

Scheduled release: Feb 15

On: XBO, PC

Nine years. Nine long years we’ve waited for a new Crackdown. At the time Microsoft’s brilliant open-world game gave his Grand Theft Auto with superpowers and we loved it. But an entire generation of consoles has passed since and the gaming landscape has changed. Simply putting a bit of lipstick on the original premise and getting the hilarious Terry Crews involved won’t be enough. Can it deliver a fresh experience while retaining and upgrading what made it great nearly a decade ago? Crackdown is one of my all-time favourite games and I cannot wait to find out.

Days Gone

Scheduled release: Apr 26

On: PS4

With the PS5 very much on the gaming horizon Days Gone could form the PlayStation’s 4 final lineup of exclusive games. Set in a post-apocalyptic open-world, the game has experienced lengthy delays reminiscent of major PS4 exclusive flop The Order 1886. But Days Gone looks a much brighter prospect featuring weather, AI and game tech which means playing is never the same twice. A genuine prospect for game of the year IF (and it’s a big IF) it delivers on the promise it has shown in video teases.

Far Cry: New Dawn

Scheduled release: Feb 15

On: PS4, XBO, PC

Far Cry: New Dawn is the latest instalment in the hit Ubisoft Montreal series and puts you in a world set after a nuclear event. The tried and tested Far Cry gameplay remains but this is a big departure in terms of setting and promises to make things very interesting indeed.

Gears of War 5

Scheduled release: 2019 TBA

On: XBO, PC

Gears of War 4 was a fascinating turning point for the Xbox exclusive franchise AND 5 promises to build on a deeper Gears experience and storyline than we’ve been used to in the past.

Like Gone for PS4, this will likely be one of the Xbox One’s final major exclusives. So I’m expecting big things and a statement of intent from Microsoft.