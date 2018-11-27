Consultation on proposed £11m extension of centre:mk

centre:mk will launch its latest proposals for the expansion and improvement of the shopping centre later this week.

On Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1 centre:mk will be consulting shoppers and members of the public on proposals to provide a range of new trading units, along with attractive public space.

Following investment at centre:mk of £100 million over the past seven years, the owners of centre:mk are looking to provide additional trading floorspace by developing the current areas of car parking flanking Silbury and Midsummer Arcades, adjacent to John Lewis.

As well as providing 12 new trading units, along with active shopping frontage and attractive public space, the proposals could create up to 290 new jobs.

The public exhibition is being held in the Silbury Arcade (adjacent to the Next store)

On Friday 30th November 10am-4pm, and Saturday 1st December 10am-2pm

Members of the public will have the opportunity to view display materials showcasing the proposed extensions and to give their feedback.

Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and discuss the proposals.