Continued appeal for witnesses following murder in Milton Keynes

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

Officers were called at about 9.05pm on Thursday following reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian in Fen Street, Brooklands.

The car did not stop at the scene, and the victim, a man aged in his forties, sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment but sadly died on Friday. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

A post mortem will take place tomorrow (Monday).

Head of Major Crime, detective superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “We are continuing our investigation into this incident, and still need people to come forward if they have any information which they think could help.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam, CCTV or phone footage relating to this incident. If you do, please come forward.

“Anyone who has any details which could be relevant, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 and quote reference 1583 (28/6).”

Two 41-year-old men and one 46-year-old man, all from Milton Keynes, were arrested in connection with this incident.

The 46-year-old man and one of the 41-year-old men have been released on police bail until July 23.

The other 41-year-old man has been released without charge.