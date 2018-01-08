Could you be be foster parent to a puppy for Milton Keynes charity?

The local Medical Detection Dogs charity is seeking patient people to become official socialisers for their puppy stars of the future.

They are look for place loving homes to foster the young dogs to give them the best start in life.

“It takes commitment and patience to nurture a healthy, happy, well trained dog to provide the life skills required for its future working life,” said a spokesman.

“Providing a young dog with the experiences needed to become a Medical Alert Assistance Dog is an enjoyable and rewarding experience.”

The charity provides the puppy, handling and training classes, support, food, insurance and holiday cover and pays vet bills.

For details email helen.bliss@medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk