Could your dog be the star of the show at Milton Keynes Theatre?

Producers of the major new tour of the smash-hit Broadway and West End musical Legally Blonde The Musical are on the hunt for a local four-legged star to appear in the production during its Milton Keynes run.

Is your dog good with people? Do they respond well to commands? Do they have a bullish and robust look?

EastEnders’ Rita Simons, X Factor and Eurovision entrant Lucie Jones, and Bill Ward, of Coronation Street and Emmerdale fame are the human stars of the show.

But Legally Blonde The Musical also has two dogs in the cast – a Chihuahua called Bruiser and another called Rufus. Bruiser is already cast but producers have decided to hold auditions for ‘Rufus’ in every town and city on the tour.

Associate director David Barrett said: ‘Legally Blonde The Musical is a show all about stereotypes and not judging a book by its cover and the dogs are no different in this. So whereas ‘Bruiser’ is the cute, tiny, adorable one, with ‘Rufus’ we are looking for the total opposite. We are looking for a big, brutish, dog that only its mother could love - preferably a Bull Dog as in the film but we are certainly open to options.’

Auditions will be held at centre:mk next Saturday (February 17) from 10am. To submit your dog for the chance to be considered, email legallyblondedogauditions@gmail.com with your details and an image of your pet. Successful applicants will be contacted again with a timeslot.

The winner obviously gets to see their pup on stage, but they also receive a prize from Urbanpup.com, who are sponsoring the auditions, as well as tickets to a performance of their choice.

Legally Blonde will be at Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday, May 28 – Saturday June 2.