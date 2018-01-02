Council apologises over rubbish collection delays - some hasn’t been collected since before Christmas

The ‘rubbish mountains’ piling up in some parts of MK have been blamed on problems with refuse collection lorries just after Christmas.

MK Council has apologised for the delay and pledged to get the backlog cleared as soon as possible.

Meanwhile council leader Pete Marland has called for a full investigation to be held into the peak season problems . He described the delays as unacceptable.

A council spokesman said: “MK Council and our contractor SERCO apologise for the delay to waste collections over the holiday period.”

He added: “SERCO are using additional vehicles and crews to try and get back on schedule. Residents should continue to place their refuse out on the revised dates as advertised. If not collected on the revised date it will be collected the following day. We’ll be using our social media to keep people up to date.

“Throughout the period the food and garden waste rounds have achieved completion on time.”

Some households’ rubbish has not been collected for two weeks, since before Christmas. The piles of festering bags are attracting rats and foxes, people have complained.

The backlog was caused by “several” problems with SERCO vehicles on December 27 and 28, leaving the contractors unable to collect from all scheduled properties on each of those days.