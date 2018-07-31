Council calls for temporary healthcare facility for new estates in Milton Keynes

Leading councillors have teamed up with a local businessman to call on NHS bosses and the Government to fund services at a temporary healthcare facility for new houses being built to the west of Milton Keynes.

Thousands of new homes are being built in the Western Expansion Area close to Stony Stratford with more and more new residents moving into Whitehouse Park and Fairfields estates every week.

Labour-led MK Council has already committed around £13.5m to build a new healthcare hub in Whitehouse that will start construction soon, but until then new residents have to register at doctors surgeries in areas such as Great Holm, Loughton and Stony Stratford, putting pressure on those services.

Now local businessman Has Modi, who owns the successful Milton Keynes based pharmacy chain Jardines, has offered health bosses and ingenious solution in the form of a temporary healthcare facility that could accommodate a doctors surgery, pharmacy and community facilities – as is currently available in the Broughton area to the east of the city.

Unfortunately, despite bulging GP lists and growing waiting times, short-sighted NHS bosses have refused to give the temporary facility on Whitehouse Park the go-ahead even though Mr Modi is ready to go.

The Leader of MK Council, Cllr Peter Marland, and the Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing Cllr Hannah O’Neill have backed Mr Modi and are calling on NHS bosses to fund services in a temporary facility until the new healthcare hub is operational.

Cllr Peter Marland, leader of MK Council said: “Labour-led MK Council is committed to ensuring as MK grows we have the facilities and services local people need. That is why, unlike many other places, MK Council is committed to funding a new £13.5m healthcare facility for the people this area, reducing the need for the NHS to spend its own money. However until it opens pressure is growing on other local services.”

Local businessman Has Modi said: “I love Milton Keynes. We are based here, having started my career as a community pharmacist 37 years ago in MK. I want to help the city grow successfully, and one way I can help is by facilitating timely healthcare access to the families and people who move to MK.

"I have offered a temporary healthcare facility to the NHS to use until the new hub opens. I’ve had lots of positive feedback but sadly I can’t get a positive response from the NHS.”

Cllr Hannah O’Neill concluded: “We are calling on NHS bosses to get this temporary facility up and running as soon as possible to give the new residents the facilities they need and take pressure of existing services. MK has a great record of growth, this is a great idea and one they should support.”