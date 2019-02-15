Council cracking down on school run bad parkers in Springfield, Milton Keynes

School run parents have been causing so many problems with their inconsiderate parking in Springfield that that Milton Keynes Council is proposing a yellow-line crackdown

Parts of Ravensbourne Place and Springfield Boulevard, near Orchard Academy, have been earmarked for ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions as part of a public consultation exercise that is open until March 7.

Parking in Springfield

There are also plans to introduce restrictions on the loading of vehicles. They also want to create one space for an ambulance and two spaces for disabled people, in Ravensbourne Place.

The council’s highways and transportation department says the proposal comes “following concerns raised over public safety which is caused by inconsiderate parking during school drop off and pick up times at Orchard Academy, Springfield Boulevard.”

They conclude that the proposed restrictions will help create a “safer environment throughout the road and encourage and facilitate safer pedestrian and cyclist movements.”

Any comments should be emailed to Paul.harrison@milton-keynes.gov.uk or posted to Network TRO Manager at Synergy Park, Chesney Wold, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 1LY. Quote reference TRO-240.