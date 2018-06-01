Council house rents suspended for people worst hit by floods

Council tenants who have been severely affected by the recent floods will have their rents suspended for the next two months.

The move, announced by council leader Pete Marland on Friday, follows other council support including a £100,000 hardship fund

Cllr Marland has also called on private landlords to consider helping their impacted tenants if possible.

He said: “MK Council wants to do all we can to help people get back on their feet after the devastating flooding.

“We will therefore be suspending rent for two months for council tenants severely impacted by flooding to their property. No council tenant whose property has been flooded will pay a penny in rent for two months.

“I know many of those affected by flooding are not council tenants, so I am appealing to private landlords to follow our lead, if it is at all possible, and consider this issue if your property has flooded.

“I know the vast majority of private landlords are good landlords and will will want to consider how they can help their tenants.”

He added: “I also want to make sure that all residents, regardless of if they rent from MK Council, a private landlord or own their own home can access emergency financial help if they need it.

“We will be releasing details of the Flood Emergency Hardship scheme on Friday. This will be a grant. No one should have to go to a pay day lender or loan shark to cover emergency costs.

“I have been listening to residents on Netherfield who have been affected, and MK Council will be offering our flood advice service there tomorrow from 11am. The residents of that estate have pulled together and done an amazing job.”

Monday’s floods saw two months’ worth of rain fall in just a few hours, with several hundred properties across Milton Keynes affected. Some people have lost all their possessions.

The worst hit estates were around the centre of the city, but other areas such as Stoke Goldington and Newport were also hit.