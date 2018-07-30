Council is taking no action against death trap road in Milton Keynes, say residents

A community is campaigning for urgent safety measures on a road that poses death trap threat.

The busy St Leger Drive in Great Linford has no traffic calming measures, no pedestrian crossings and little

enforcement of the speed restriction, which is still 30mph even around the nearby school. Residents formed the “Safety on St Leger Drive Group” and collected nearly

500 signatures to petition Milton Keynes Council for pedestrian crossings.

But they say the council is dragging it heels and not doing anything other than help fund residents' speed watch sessions.

A spokesman for the group said: "Must residents wait for a fatality before action is taken?"

The spokesman added: " People in the sheltered housing complexes at Fulwell Court, Pritchard Court the Willows nursing home and the disabled living in the bungalows at Hills Close have great difficulty crossing the road as traffic is too fast to safely use a wheelchair or mobility scooter.

"This means that they cannot independently use the facilities of the Local Centre and have to rely on friends to shop and take them out."

Many local children also have to cross St Leger Drive to go to school and parents say they are forced to drive them raher than risk their safety.

"Traffic along this residential estate road has considerably increased over the last two years , as residents believe that vehicles use it as a rat run from the new estates on the Wolverton Road to the city centre to avoid Marlborough Street," said the spokesman.

Great Linford Parish Council has supported residents with an action plan to liaise with MK Council about safety measures.

"The only support received is one officer helping with the speed awareness events. Other than that, no decision makers from MKC have attended meetings or provided information or assistance," said the spokesman.