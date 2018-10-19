Council leader to speak at public meeting on racism in Milton Keynes

Stand Up to Racism will host a public meeting at the Trinity Centre in Fishermead later this month.

The meeting, supported by MK Peace & Justice Network and MK Momentum, will feature Pete Marland, Labour Leader of MK Council; OU University and College Union executive member Kit Power; and Unite the Union TGI Friday strikers Boni Adeliyi and Lauren Townsend; as well as an SUTR speaker.

The event, on Tuesday, October 30, is being held in the run-up to a national TUC-backed Unity march and rally in London on November 17