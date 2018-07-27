Council warns public over threat of ‘summer branch drop’ from trees

The heatwave has placed MK residents in peril of ‘Summer Branch Drop’ from trees, the council has warned.

They say drought can seriously affect larger trees, causing the “sudden dropping of large branches without prior warning.”

In an official press release, a council spokesman said: “It’s known as Summer Branch Drop. But it is important to understand that these circumstances are very rare and entirely unpredictable.”

The spokesman added: “We recommend that during the drought conditions, residents be aware of where they park or picnic. It may be that tree branches are shed more readily following a period of rain.

“Due to the difficulties in prediction and rarity of these occurrences, the management of trees within the borough will not be changed.”

The spokesman concluded: “You may have noticed that Milton Keynes’ ‘green’ spaces are looking more yellow and dry at the moment. Although many of us have been enjoying the good weather – making sure to stay in the

shade, drinking plenty of water and wearing sun cream of course – it hasn’t been so great for the

city’s natural landscape.”

People are urged to report any issues with trees to either the Parks Trust or Milton Keynes council.

The Parks Trust can be emaied on info@theparkstrust.com or phoned on 01908 233600

You can report a tree problem to the council via https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/pay-report-apply/report-it or call 01908 252592.

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted