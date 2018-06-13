Councillor calls for Milton Keynes to fly the England flag for Dele Alli in the World Cup

As Milton Keynes’ homegrown football star Dele Alli prepares to represent England in the World Cup, a councillor has requested that a flag be flown in his honour at the civic offices.

Conservative leader Alex Walker has urged Milton Keynes Council to get behind the city’s most famous footballer Dele Alli and raise the England flag.

Council leader and football fan Alex Walker

Alex, a Manchester City fan, told council officials: “It would highlight our support for Dele Alli who was born and raised here in MK and started his career at MK Dons.

“Without a doubt he is one of the best players to ever grace Stadium MK.”

He added: “We are often shy of showing our Englishness, but sporting occasions offer us the perfect opportunity to show we are a proud English Town. Let’s get behind our boys!”

Other councils in the UK have shown their support in a similar way.

Flying the flag

