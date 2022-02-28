Councillors demand ban on 'heartless and unethical' evictions of tenants in Milton Keynes

Leading councillors are urging the government to ban ‘heartless and unethical’ no-fault evictions in MK.

Section 21 notices account for one third of homeless approaches in MK, with 66 local families being forced out of their homes by this method between April and December last year.

Now Councillor Emily Darlington, who is Labour Cabinet member for Housing, has written to Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Housing, urging him to fulfil the Government’s promise and ban no-fault evictions as soon as possible:

Dozens of tenants in Milton Keynes received a Section 20 eviction notice last year

Milton Keynes has seen a steady increase in such evictions, formally known as Section 21 Notices, where landlords can suddenly evict tenants without reason.

Between April and December 2021, 66 local families were forced to leave their homes. One in three homelessness approaches to the Council also had a valid Section 21 notice during this time.

Cllr Darlington said: "It has now been two and a half years since the Conservative Government pledged to end no-fault evictions, but hundreds of families have been forced out of their homes since then.”

She added: “Every Section 21 notice is a family that loses their home by no fault of their own. They have paid their rent and taken care of the property; they have made friends with their neighbours and sent their children to local schools. This disruption affects the stability of the family, the education of their children, and causes great stress to everyone involved. It also puts vulnerable, helpless families at risk of homelessness.