Councillors slam residents’s parking permit scheme near Milton Keynes Station as ‘useless’

​A residents’ parking permit scheme to stop commuter clogging up residential streets has not proved effective, conservative councillors have claimed.

The £25 a year residents’ permit scheme was introduced by MK Council in parts of Loughton in April last year.

This week local Tories obtained date on how many fines had been dished out to offending commuters.

And the answer, they say, is not enough.

Though MK council has raked in £4000 from the annual residents’ permit fees, they have issued less than one parking ticket per day, claim the Tories.

The figures suggest the council is failing to take action against the commuters who break the rules by parking in Loughton roads and walking to CMK rail station, they say.

Just 257 parking were tickets issued in more than year,despite the congestion residents see every day on their streets, said ward councillor Dan Gilbert.

He said: “This data points to what we have always feared – that the Labour Party is happily raking in permit charges from residents while proving woefully inept at tackling problem parking locally.

“The current parking policy is clearly in chaos, and with the Park Indigo contract up for renewal it’s time for a full review.

“Loughton voted for change at the local election, and now the Council needs to listen.”

Councillor Gilbert is now pressing for the scheme to be scrapped when the contract with Park Indigo ends in August.

The 13 roads where no tickets were issued are Homestall Close, Farnell Court, Edy Court, Higgs Court, Holt Grove, Pitcher Lane, Crane Court, Whitworth Lane, Lucy Lane, Olde Bell Lane, Specklands, Little Meadow, Ashpole Furlong and Paynes Drive.

