Couple charged in connection with death of baby in road traffic collision in Milton Keynes

Two people have been charged in connection with a road traffic collision in which a seven-month old baby tragically died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Sakyi, aged 29, of Garraways, Milton Keynes, was charged last Monday (10/12) via a postal requisition of one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He was also previously charged on June 2, 2023 with one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the prescribed limit and one count of failing to stop after a road accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Oppong, aged 32, of Warwick Road, Coventry, was also charged by postal requisition last Monday (9/12) with one count of aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving and one count of neglecting/causing unnecessary suffering/injury of a child/young person.

The two people charged will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court tomorrow (17/12)

The charges are in connection with a road traffic collision on Sunday, December 4, 2022 when a grey Peugeot 508 was involved in a head-on collision with a green Fiat 500 on H10 Bletcham Way from the Denbigh roundabout towards Fenny Lock.

Tragically, as a result of the collision, seven-month old Emanuela Sakyi died from injuries sustained.

Emmanuel Sakyi and Oppong will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. (17/12)