Man jailed after sexually assaulting woman at her home in Milton Keynes town
Liam Carter, aged 31, of Beadlemead in Netherfield, Milton Keynes, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court to six years and six months in prison for one count of sexual assault on a female and one count of assault on a female, 13 and over, by penetration. (5/9)
He was previously found guilty, by a unanimous jury, of the offences at the same court on July 18 following a four-day trial.
The court was told Carter entered the home of a woman in Bletchley between January and February 2022, despite her telling him numerous times that he was not welcome.
Whilst in her home, he subjected her to two serious sexual assaults.
Carter was arrested on February 1, 2022 and charged on March 24, 2023.
Detective Constable Lisa Bartram said: “It is a top priority of Thames Valley Police to tackle violence against women and girls in all its forms and I hope that this sentencing sends the message to offenders, such as Carter, that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”
“This was an extremely lengthy investigation but, thankfully, cases such as this are exceedingly rare and we remain resolutely committed to investigate them thoroughly, listen to and support victims, and bring offenders to justice.
“If you are a victim, or suspect someone is a victim of crime, please contact Thames Valley Police.
“We have specially trained officers who will always listen and support you.
“You can contact us via our website, or by calling 101, or by visiting a police station.”