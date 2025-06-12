Man jailed for causing life-changing injury while drink driving in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to two years and ten months in jail for causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Hammonds, aged 28, of Severn Way, Bletchley, was sentenced on Friday, May 23 at Aylesbury Crown Court. He had previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving above the prescribed alcohol limit.

Hammonds was also disqualified from driving for five years.

At around 1.10am on Monday 7 April last year, Hammonds was driving a white Volkswagen Polo along Tattenhoe Street when he collided with the Windmill Hill roundabout. A passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, suffered serious, life-changing injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hammond

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ian Stevens, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester police station, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victim in this incident – the reckless and irresponsible actions of Hammonds have caused the victim extreme, life-changing injuries resulting in unimaginable trauma and devastation for him and his family.

“I welcome the sentence imposed by the judge. There is simply no excuse for getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

“Being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol has a range of long-lasting consequences, beyond a drink driving fine or a driving ban.

“You could lose your job, particularly if you drive for work, and you will have a criminal record, making it harder to find employment. If and when you are legally allowed to drive again, it won’t be cheap. Car insurance costs increase significantly after a drink driving conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As with any criminal record, you may even find it hard to enter other countries such as the USA and this can affect plans for taking holidays, working or studying abroad.

“By drinking and driving you immediately pose a threat to the safety of yourself, your passengers, other drivers and pedestrians. And if found guilty, the consequences could last a lifetime. It’s never worth the risk.”