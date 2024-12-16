Man recalled to prison after stealing from car outside church in Milton Keynes

By Olga Norford
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:24 BST

A man was sent back to prison after stealing from a car while on licence for another offence.

Matthew Sunter, aged 40, of no fixed abode, broke into the vehicle, parked in the car park of St Augustine’s Church, Heelands, Milton Keynes, on December 1.

He smashed the car window, and stole a laptop, and a wallet containing £150 cash. The victim had parked the car, while attending an evening service at the church.

Sunter was arrested on December 4, charged the following day, and sentenced on December 6 after pleading guilty to theft from a car.

Matthew Sunter has been recalled to prison
Matthew Sunter has been recalled to prison

He was ordered to pay compensation to the victim of £400, fined £120 and ordered to pay court costs of £133.

As Sunter breached his licence conditions for a similar offence, he was recalled to prison to serve 28 days in prison.

Detective Constable Steven Purser said: “I am pleased that Sunter has received a fine for this offence, and that due to his previous involvement in criminality he has been recalled to prison for 28 days.

“These offences cause significant losses for the victims and our hardworking communities.

“Thames Valley Police continue to tackle repeat offending and targeted operations will continue over the Christmas period.”

