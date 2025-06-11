People in Milton Keynes waiting more than nine months for ‘their day in court'

Hundreds of small claims cases were allocated at Milton Keynes County Court this year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers said people in need of justice are facing "unacceptable delays" for their day in court.

New figures from the Ministry of Justice for the first quarter of this year show there were 232 small claims allocated at Milton Keynes County Court – more than the 219 a year ago, but fewer than the 240 in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average wait time for a small claims case to be heard at Milton Keynes County Court in the three months to March was nine months and one day.

People are waiting more than nine months to have county court cases heard

This was lower than the same period a year earlier, when it was nine months and 22 days.

However, it was higher than the eight months and four days in 2020, before the Covid pandemic caused major delays across the justice system.

Small claims cases are made when a contract has been breached, usually when a person is trying to get their money back for a faulty product, poor service or personal injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are heard in county courts, when the sum involved is less than £10,000.

Across England, the average wait from a claim being issued to the hearing or trial commencing was 11 months and 13 days – a slight decrease on the 11 months and 24 days a year earlier.

However, it is still significantly higher than the average wait of nine months and three days in 2020.

Matthew Tuff, president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, said while the Government was taking action elsewhere in the justice system, "civil justice must not be forgotten".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People who turn to the county courts in their time of need are being met with unacceptable delays, a lack of court staff, and crumbling buildings," he said.

"While cases are delayed, justice is at a standstill and victims are unable to get their lives back on track.

"Someone who has suffered harm because of negligence, perhaps at work or on the road, is just as much a victim as a victim of crime."

The data also shows the average wait for fast, multi and intermediate track trials at Milton Keynes County Court, which are used for more serious issues, was one year, two months and 18 days – lower than the national average of one year, five months and five days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said Government investment to recruit more court staff would ‘help reduce delays and contribute to enhancing access to justice’.

"It would enable courts to better predict maintenance failures, allow for improved processes and be cost-efficient."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said it is supporting the busiest courts by allowing judges to hear cases remotely.

They added: "Around 97% of county court claims are resolved without the need for a trial but we are taking action to ensure those that do are dealt with quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are investing in the recruitment of about 1,000 judges and tribunal members this year across all courts and tribunals, have funded 74,300 sitting days in the Civil Courts for 2025-26 and are holding more remote hearings."