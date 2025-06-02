Stoke Hammond property closed by police due to links with 'criminality'

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a home in Stoke Hammond has been shut down after it was linked to alleged criminal activity.

Magistrates approved the closure of a property in Roman Field in the village, after the force confirmed it had received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour within the building.

At Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday May 30 a full closure order was granted, banning anyone from entering the property.

Thames Valley Police has not confirmed the type of criminal activity that witnesses warned had taken place inside the home.

For the next three months it is a criminal offence to enter the home without special dispensation, while a notice will be placed on the front door of the property making it clear to the public that the building is off limits.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “This action has been taken to protect the community and disrupt ongoing criminal behaviour.

“We would like to thank residents for coming forward and supporting this action - it is important that the neighbourhood teams are aware of what is occurring within the communities so please continue to report to 999 in an emergency and 101 for non-emergencies.

“Together, we can make a difference.”