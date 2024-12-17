Two men in court after large quantity of cannabis found in Milton Keynes

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:15 BST
Two men have been charged with drug offences in Milton Keynesplaceholder image
Two men have been charged with drug offences in Milton Keynes
Two men have been charged after a major drugs bust in Milton Keynes.

Erjon Arifaj, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday, December 11, and charged with one count of producing a controlled drug, namely cannabis.

Sokol Doda, aged 43, of no fixed abode, was arrested the same day and charged with one count of producing a controlled drug, namely cannabis.

The charges relate to the discovery of a large quantity of cannabis in Tinkers Bridge, on December 11.

Arifaj and Doda appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (December 12) and were both remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 21 next year.

