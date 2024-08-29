Woman who abandoned a car on Miton Keynes estate is fined hefty amount in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dumping a car on a road on a city estate has cost the female owner more than £1,300.

Milton Keynes City Council took the woman to court after she ignored notices they put on the vehicle.

And she was punished with a bill of £1,332 in fines and costs.

The car was abandoned on Connibburow in August 2023 and had no tax or MOT, the magistratesheard.

Milton Keynes City Council took action when the woman abandoned her car in August 2023.

The council’s Environment Crime Unit had placed a notice on the car to warn the owner, but this was ignored and the car was later removed.

Investigations revealed that the owner had failed to notify DVLA of a change of address.However, the council officers located her and she was summonsed to appear before court.

In court the woman was found guilty of abandoning a car and was fined £250 and ordered to pay £782 in compensation.She also has to pay the city council’s legal costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, said today (Thursday): “Vehicles left abandoned in our neighbourhoods are unsightly and can attract more antisocial behaviour.

"You can’t just leave things you don’t want on our streets and hope no one will take action against you. We will act and prosecute.”

She said the city council deals with around 2,000 reports of abandoned vehicles each year, incurring costs to deal with removal, storage and disposal which could be better spent elsewhere.