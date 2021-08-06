Covid-19 latest: Milton Keynes records 100 new cases in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes recorded 100 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 6).

The total for the borough is now 25,900, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Buckinghamshire records 217 new cases, the total is now 41,996

According to Public Health England there were 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust on Tuesday, August 3, and one patient was on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 470, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 31,808 to 6,014,023. The number of deaths has risen by 92 to 130,178.

As of August 5, in the UK, 46,961,830 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 39,047,529 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 184,518 people (77.4 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 146,831 (61.6 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.