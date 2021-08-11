Covid case numbers rise again in Milton Keynes today
118 more people in the borough have tested positive
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 4:22 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 4:29 pm
The number of new Covid cases in MK has increased to 118 today after yesterday's drop.
The city's seven day infection rate has also risen slightly to 296.8 cases per 100,000 people, which is still above the national average rate of 282.2
Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was 104 today today and the number of new cases rose to 29,612
Sixteen Covid patients remain in Milton Keynes hospital, with only one of them needing ventilation.