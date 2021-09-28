Covid cases rise today in Milton Keynes

Another 146 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes, compared to 115 yesterday

No local virus-linked deaths have been recorded locally over the past 24 hours.

Currently 36 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators.

Nationally, Covid deaths increased to 167 today, while another 34,526 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.