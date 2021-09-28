Covid cases rise today in Milton Keynes
Nationally, the death rate is high too
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:48 pm
Another 146 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes, compared to 115 yesterday
No local virus-linked deaths have been recorded locally over the past 24 hours.
Currently 36 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators.
Nationally, Covid deaths increased to 167 today, while another 34,526 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
The national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) is 350.9. This compares to Milton Keynes' case rate of 290.9.