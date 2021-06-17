Covid cases soar nationally, but Milton Keynes figures remain stable today
In fact, the number of local cases has decreased slightly.
Another 20 new Covid cases have ben recorded in MK over the past 24 hours.
This is three fewer than yesterday and bucks the national trend of the highest case rates for months,
Throughout the UK there were 11,007 new cases today and 19 Covid-linked deaths recorded. The majority of all new cases are now of the Delta variant first found in India, say scientists.
The seven-day case rate in MK today stands at 66.1 per 100,000 people. This remains below the national average of 75 cases per 100,000 people and is less than half the rate of neighbouring Bedford which today stands at 135.