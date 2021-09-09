Covid figures high but stable today in Milton Keynes

Another 126 people in MK have tested positive over the past 24 hours.

Nationally the number of deaths was 167 today, and none of these was in Milton Keynes. The number of new cases throughout the UK dropped slightly to 38,013

The UK case rate (number of cases per 100,000 of the population) today stands at 383.6. Milton Keynes' case rate is below this at 305.7.

