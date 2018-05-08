Creative pupils from Milton Keynes have work published in poetry competition

Pupils at St Paul’s Catholic School are proud to be able to call themselves bona fide poets after having their words published in a book as part of a competition run by Young Writers.

The pupils expressed their thoughts and feelings on the world today as part of The Poetry Games: Truth or Dare poetry competition, which encouraged self-expression from secondary school pupils.

The truth entries reveal what the writer was passionate about, while the dare entries are included to urge writers to question the conventional and voice an opinion.

Esther Ajala, an English teacher at St Paul’s, said: “We were very impressed with the quality of our pupils’ poems. Our poets covered an interesting range of subjects including dyspraxia, society, confidence, love and equality and they all demonstrated great creativity and maturity.”

Pupils were so motivated by the opportunity to express themselves through poetry that they intend to submit entries for future Young Writers’ competitions.