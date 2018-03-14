Cricket legend Andrew Flintoff claims he was slapped by member of public in Milton Keynes

Cricket legend Andrew Flintoff has claimed he was SLAPPED by a member of the public while out in Milton Keynes on Friday night.

The former England cricketer - nicknamed Freddie - has revealed he was slapped by a member of the public when discussing the much-publicised spitting incident involving former footballer turned successful pundit Jamie Carragher.

The Liverpool legend was goaded by a rival supporter and responded by spitting towards the vehicle, hitting a 14-year-old.

And when Flintoff was asked how he deals with being targeted by members of the public on Radio 5 live’s Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy podcast, he used Friday night’s incident in MK as an example.

“I was in Milton Keynes on Friday night,” Flintoff told Radio 5 live’s Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy podcast.

“I’m walking round the corner and it’s midnight when two lads approached me,” he said on Radio 5 live’s Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy podcast.

“One has come over and asked if I was all right and said he got into cricket because of me. Then his mate came forward got right in my face and raised his hands. At that point I was on alert. He half slapped me across my face.

“So I grabbed his head and pushed him down and put his head on the pavement. I asked him what he was doing before turning to his mate and telling him not to think about anything.

“There were no camera phones but there was CCTV everywhere and I thought this could go badly wrong. I was restraining him because I didn’t want anything to happen.”