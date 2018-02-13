10 arrests in Milton Keynes as part of investigation into drugs, modern slavery and human trafficking

Raids across Milton Keynes saw 10 people arrested this morning.

The operation, which saw international cooperation with police in Belgium, was Thames Valley Police’s biggest-ever investigation into drugs, modern slavery and human trafficking.

180 officers attended raids after more than 20 warrants were executed across the city.

Two car washes, one in Whaddon Way, Bletchley, and one at Peartree Bridge, were among venues raided.

25 people have been discovered and are now being safeguarded.

Full story to follow.

>This information was first revealed on our Twitter feed @mk_citizen