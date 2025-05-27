A gang of 10 young teenagers sported balaclavas over their faces to scare a young man into handing over the Nike trainers he was wearing in a city playpark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offenders, now the subject of a police search, pulled out a lighter and threatened to set their victim on fire unless he did what they said.

The incident happened on Bank Holiday Monday evening in the play area off Harebell Close in Walnut Tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old male was approached by the group and was ordered to hand over his his trainers, a pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 in military black.

A pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 trainers in military black was stolen

"One of the youths pulled out a lighter, threatening the victim with it. The victim handed over his trainers...fearing that the group would become violent if he didn't,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

The group then left, taking the trainers, and the victim was left barefoot though physically unharmed,

The youths were aged between 15 and 18 years, say police.

The spokesperson said: “If you witnessed a large group of youths in the Walnut Tree area around this time, or have doorbell footage or CCTV that might help with our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 43250258879.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or contacting them on 0800 555111.”

The incident, which is under investigation by the TVP Priority Crime Team, has caused a shock reaction from members of the public on social media.

"Omg, what’s it coming to? Poor lad,” commented one woman.