12-year-old boy assaulted by man on footbridge in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police are investigating an assault of a 12-year-old boy in Great Holm, which is believed is linked to two other incidents.

At around 7.30am on Thursday (January 10), the boy was walking on the overbridge from Two Mile Ash into Great Holm, near to Kensington Drive when a man walking in the opposite direction grabbed his hand.

The child pulled his hand away and shouted, and walked away. But the man then followed the victim.

The victim spoke to another member of the public who then challenged the offending man who ran off.

The offender is described as a white man, aged 55 to 65 years old, around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 9ins tall, short thinning grey hair, of medium build and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark top.

A man of the same description is also believed to have followed a 16-year-old girl on her way to school in the same location, and also accosted a 12-year-old girl and asked her questions.

None of the victims were injured.

Investigating officer, PC Robert Slater based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are investigating these incidents and believe at this stage that they are linked.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to the person who intervened and stopped the man from following the 12-year-old boy.

“No one has been injured in these incidents and it might be the man may have had completely innocent intentions. However, we are advising pupils to walk in groups if they can and be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information should go to our website or call 101 quoting reference 43190009406