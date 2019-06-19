16-year-old boy arrested following burglary in Milton Keynes

Police have arrested a boy in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes.

A 16-year-old boy, from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation.

The arrest is in connection with a burglary at a property in Burholme, Emerson Valley, on Sunday, June 16.