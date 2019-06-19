16-year-old boy arrested following burglary in Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police have arrested a boy in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes. A 16-year-old boy, from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation. News The arrest is in connection with a burglary at a property in Burholme, Emerson Valley, on Sunday, June 16. This is how many points you'll get on your licence for these driving offences