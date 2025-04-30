17 domestic abuse suspects from Milton Keynes arrested in police day of action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seventeen domestic abuse suspects were questioned during a major Thames Valley Police day of action in Milton Keynes last week.

Uniformed officers and detectives joined forces last Friday April 25 to detain and question people wanted for domestic violence or threats, controlling and coercive behaviour, or economic, psychological or emotional abuse in the city.

Assistant Chief Constable Olly Wright said: “It was fantastic to see our teams working together to arrest these outstanding high-risk suspects as part of this day of action.

“As well as progressing numerous investigations, the operation also allowed our people to share skills and knowledge, helping them to constantly improve.

Domestic abuse editorial stock image. Photo: Tinnakorn - stock.adobe.com

“We are committed to supporting domestic abuse victims and bringing offenders to justice.”

In addition to arrests, the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team teamed up with local community organisations to engage with shoppers at a series of pop-up stalls in Midsummer Place.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg joined officers and partners raising awareness about domestic abuse, drink spiking and how to seek support – offering advice and resources to help people recognise the signs and report concerns.

Starting at 7am, the officers and staff were briefed on the plan for the day of action at Milton Keynes police station before heading out together to arrest the named suspects.

Thames Valley Police stall raising awareness at centre:mk. Photo: TVP

The teams visited 16 addresses across the city to make the arrests and then brought them back to the police station for questioning.

The custody officers were ready to book the suspects in once they arrived ahead of their interview with detectives from the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit.