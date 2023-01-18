18-year-old from Milton Keynes charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal collision

An 18-year-old from Milton Keynes has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal collision.

Sofyan Amar, of Butterton Gardens, Broughton, Milton Keynes, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and theft of a vehicle, in connection with the incident, which happened on the A422 on February 28, 2022 near Stony Stratford.

The teenager was travelling towards Deanshanger around 5pm when a collision occurred involving a gold Range Rover Velar, a white Fiat Doblo van, a silver Ford Transit van and a silver Audi A6.

An occupant of the Range Rover – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the driver of the silver Ford van – a man in his 40s – sustained serious injuries but has been discharged from hospital to continue recovery.

