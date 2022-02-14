18-year-old named and charged with murdering boy, 16, in Milton Keynes

Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit have named and charged an 18-year-old with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place in Milton Keynes.

Justice Will-Mamah, aged 18, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, was charged overnight with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The charges are in connection with an incident near to Milton Keynes College on Friday in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and tragically died of his injuries.

Police tape

The victim has not yet been formally identified, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.