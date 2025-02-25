20% of criminals caught with knives in Milton Keynes police force area escape prison, new figures show

A fifth of all criminals caught with a knife in Thames Valley last year received a suspended prison sentence, new figures show.

And a knife crime charity has said the figures show the justice system is not working as a deterrent or as a means for rehabilitating offenders.

New figures released by the Ministry of Justice show 117 of the 550 convictions recorded by Thames Valley Police for possession of an article with a blade or point in the year to September led to a suspended sentence.

This was in line with the year before, and a 160% increase over the last decade.

Across England and Wales, the number of suspended sentences handed to people convicted of possessing a knife has reached its second highest point in a decade, while the number of total convictions remained stable.

A total of 4,303 suspended sentences were issued for possession offences in the year to September – up from 4,144 in the previous 12 months and a significant increase on the 2,347 in the year ending September 2014.

These accounted for 25% of all convictions for possession.

The figures come as ministers announced a raft of anti-knife crime measures to tackle the supply of knives online.

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said there was a "severe disconnect" between the severity of knife crime and justice for victims.

He added: "It begs the question: how can we effectively address knife crime when the very system meant to deter and punish offenders appears to be under such immense strain?

"This data shows that the current system is not working, either as a deterrent or by providing the necessary rehabilitation to reduce reoffending."

In Thames Valley, 152 of those caught with a knife received an immediate prison sentence – accounting for 28% of convictions.

Of the rest, 166 received a community sentence, and 63 were cautioned.

A government spokesperson said sentencing in individual cases was a matter for the independent judiciary, which has "has a broad range of sentencing powers to deal effectively and appropriately with offenders".

They added: "We will pursue every avenue to protect young people.

"This is why we are bringing in Ronan’s Law to stop knives from being sold illegally online, why we have banned zombie style knives and machetes and why we are delivering 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers to make our communities safer.

"But young people must also be supported so we are developing a Young Futures programme to intervene earlier to steer children away from falling into crime."

In 2022 police launched a targeted campaign called Operation Sceptre in Milton Keynes to reduce knife crime. The move came after the city had been rocked with four fatal stabbings in a period of just 13 weeks.

The operation has been declared a success, with knife offences reducing by up to 15%.

Over the past six months, there has been a 15% reduction in knife offences throughout the city.

Operation Sceptre’s aims are to remove dangerous weapons from the streets, reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.