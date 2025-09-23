28 e-scooters seized in police crackdown over unlawful riding concerns in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have seized 28 e-scooters in one day. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes Facebook

Thames Valley Police have seized 28 e-scooters in one day after reports of dangerous and unlawful riding in Milton Keynes.

The operation was launched on September 23 after reports of dangerous and unlawful riding in the area.

TVP Roads Policing Off-Road Motorcyclists supported the mission with dual purpose motorcycles.

It is currently illegal to ride e-scooters on public roads, pavements, cycle paths, or parks. They are only legal on private land with permission.

Rental e-scooters can be used on roads and cycle lanes in approved trial areas. They should not be ridden on pavements.

Riders need to have a valid licence and insurance is provided by the operator

Police can issue fines, penalty points, and even seize e-scooters if they are used illegally.