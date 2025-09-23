28 e-scooters seized in police crackdown over unlawful riding concerns in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 13:15 BST
Thames Valley Police have seized 28 e-scooters in one day. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes Facebookplaceholder image
Thames Valley Police have seized 28 e-scooters in one day. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes Facebook
Thames Valley Police have seized 28 e-scooters in one day after reports of dangerous and unlawful riding in Milton Keynes.

The operation was launched on September 23 after reports of dangerous and unlawful riding in the area.

Most Popular

TVP Roads Policing Off-Road Motorcyclists supported the mission with dual purpose motorcycles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is currently illegal to ride e-scooters on public roads, pavements, cycle paths, or parks. They are only legal on private land with permission.

Rental e-scooters can be used on roads and cycle lanes in approved trial areas. They should not be ridden on pavements.

Riders need to have a valid licence and insurance is provided by the operator

Police can issue fines, penalty points, and even seize e-scooters if they are used illegally.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice