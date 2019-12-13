34 convicted after violent disorder at Milton Keynes football ground

34 people have been convicted of a total of 101 offences after crowd trouble following a match between MK Dons and Mansfield Town FC.

All 34 appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 10, following the probe by Thames Valley and Nottinghamshire Police.

Fans invaded the pitch following Dons' promotion to League One

And they were convicted of a variety of offences after the May 4 match and were issued with financial penalties totalling £19,792 and 101 years’ worth of Football Banning Orders between them.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Matthew Bly of Area CID based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am delighted we have successfully put 34 people in front of the courts and they have been prosecuted for football related disorder.

“These results would not have possible without our colleagues at Nottinghamshire police who we worked with very closely to jointly trace and arrest these individuals who sought to carry out violence and disorder at a football match.

“This type of behaviour has no place at any football match or public event and we will work with other forces to prevent and to investigate any such disorder.”

Inspector Rob Taylor, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police and Thames Valley Police have sent a strong message that our forces will not tolerate this type of behaviour at football matches.

“It is very disappointing that a small section of Mansfield Town Football Club supporters that day acted in such a manner, and I would like to thank the majority of Stags fans who behave well at matches for their continued support.

“Anyone who behaves in such a disorderly manner in the future can be assured of an early morning door knock from Nottinghamshire Police.”

Ben Ainger, aged 21, of Darwin Close, Milton Keynes was convicted of common assault, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4A of the Public Order Act 1986. He was fined £680, order to pay £85 costs and a £58 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

Rhys Jones, aged 25, of Meadows Gardens, Buckingham was convicted of two counts of possession of a flare at a sporting event and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was fined £400, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also issued a Football Banning Order to last three years.

The rest of those convicted were from elsewhere in the country.