34 people charged with 138 offences in connection with disorder after Milton Keynes Dons game against Mansfield Town

34 people are set to appear in court next month, following football disorder which happened following the match between Milton Keynes Dons F.C. and Mansfield Town F.C. on May 4.

They have been charged with a total of 138 offences, following an investigation by Thames Valley and Nottinghamshire Police, and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on December 10.

Fans invade the pitch after the Sky Bet League Two match between Milton Keynes Dons and Mansfield Town at Stadium mk on May 04, 2019 in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The people charged are as follows:

Ben Ainger, 31, of Darwin Close, Milton Keynes - charged with common assault; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Michael Greasley, 51, of Meden Bank, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with common assault; assault by beating; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Simon Percival, 23, of Hanbury Court, Mansfield - charged with assault by beating; throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; and two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Nathan Cooper, 21, of Burton Rise, Kirkby-in-Ashfied, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991; and two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Brian McCann, 38, of Healdswood Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield Nottinghamshire - charged with throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Kane Ward, 18, of Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, Nottinghamshire - charged with throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

A 15-year-old boy from Mansfield - charged with throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Stephen Parsons, 40, of Davey Road, Mansfield - charged with assault by beating; throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

George Hannant, 20, of Glebe Avenue, of Pinxton, Derbyshire - charged with affray; throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Rhys Jones, 25, of Meadows Gardens, Buckingham - charged with two counts of possession of a flare at a sporting event; criminal damage; and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Conor McGurk, 22, of Lings View, Warsop, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Austin Lowde, 28, Stanley Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with common assault; throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Stephen Lee, 47, of Lindsay Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Phil Palmer, 35, of Dunwoody Close, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; and two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Andy Bingley, 30, of Derwent Drive, Sheffield - charged with throwing a missile; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Mark Fugler, 56, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield - charged with affray; assault by beating; and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Jordan Simpson, 21, of Church Road, Clipstone Village, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Thomas Thompson, 25, of Oxford Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with common assault; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Stuart Hall, 34, of Westliegh, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Daniel Morgan, 34, of Ruskin Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Jordan Glenn, 26, of Arun Dale, Mansfield Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Ricky Gregg, 29, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Jordan Keeton, 22, of Lindleys Lane, Kirby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with two counts of assault by beating; two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Charlie Brooks, 24, of Pinfold Close, Skegby, Nottinghamshire - charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Tom Daws, 25, of Dallas Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

A 17-year-old from Nottinghamshire, - charged with assault by beating; throwing a missile; three counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Stefan Catton, 27, of Padley Hill, Mansfield - charged with two counts of assault by beating; and two counts of threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Joe Westlake, 21, of King Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire - charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Zak Wilkinson, 19, of Sherwood Lodge Drive, Nottinghamshire - charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Billy McGary, 27, of Castle Street, Loughor, Swansea - charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Matthew Carlisle, 23, of Norbury Drive, Mansfield - charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Denise Wheeldon, 41, of Aspley Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; and two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Ellie Yorke, 24, of Little Barn Lane, Mansfield - charged with common assault; entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991; using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Kayla Jameson, 21, of Swifts View, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - charged with assault by beating; common assault; three counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986; and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.