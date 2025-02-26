48-year-old Milton Keynes man is jailed for multiple drug offences

A man has been sent to prison for intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferdinand Hewitt, aged 48, of Calards Croft, Greenleys, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of five counts of possession with the intent to supply the class A drugs following a two day trial at Amersham Crown Court.

He was sentenced to a total of five years’ imprisonment, forfeiture and destruction of drugs, phones and paraphernalia under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and the forfeiture of £170 under the same act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 17 August 2021, Hewitt was approached by officers within a carpark on Barkers Croft. Hewitt fled from the officers, but was detained a short distance away, and was found in possession of ten wraps of crack cocaine, seven wraps of heroin and eight grams of cocaine.

Ferdinand Hewitt has been jailed for multiple drug offences

He was also in possession of £170 and a mobile phone containing messages indicative of drug supply.

On 4 October 2022, a warrant was conducted at Hewitt’s home address and officers found a large quantity of class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and cocaine. Drug paraphernalia and a mobile phone containing messages indicative of drug supply were also discovered. .

Hewitt was arrested on 4 October 2022, and charged the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer, PC Lewis Jones, said: “Drug supply in Milton Keynes is taken seriously. We will do all that we can to pursue, arrest and convict the persons involved.

“Drug dealers target the vulnerable members of the community and we will stop at nothing to ensure this activity is as difficult as possible.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to working with all our partner agencies to safeguard the community.

“Help from our communities is paramount in tackling this problem, and you can report information to us which can help to develop intelligence and bring about proactive investigations.

“You can report in confidence via our website or by calling 101, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”