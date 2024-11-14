Call police if you see this canal boat, which was stolen in Milton Keynes

Floating crooks have stolen a 50ft long canal boar from a private mooring in MK,

Thames Valley Police have today released an image of the privately-owned boat and asked people to keep their eyes open for it.

The theft occurred between July and October on a private mooring outside of the Red Lion Public House in Bletchley, where

The boat is described as a blue/purple colour and has the name ‘Gyrafalcon’ painted on the side over one of the windows.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jenna Wilde, said: “I am appealing to anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch with the force in case it has captured something which may assist this investigation.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240489970.”

He added: “Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”