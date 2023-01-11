A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Wolverton.

Benjamin Stock, of St George's Way in Wolverton, was charged with one count each of Section 18 grievous bodily harm, threatening a person with a blade or pointed article and possession of cannabis, yesterday (Tuesday)

The charge relates to an incident in the town on Sunday night.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a stabbing in Cambridge Street. Officers found the victim, a man in his 40s, with stab wounds to his side and thigh on Church Street.

“The victim has since been discharged from hospital.”

