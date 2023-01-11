52-year-old man is charged following stabbing in Milton Keynes
He’s also been charged with possession of cannabis
A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Wolverton.
Benjamin Stock, of St George's Way in Wolverton, was charged with one count each of Section 18 grievous bodily harm, threatening a person with a blade or pointed article and possession of cannabis, yesterday (Tuesday)
The charge relates to an incident in the town on Sunday night.
A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a stabbing in Cambridge Street. Officers found the victim, a man in his 40s, with stab wounds to his side and thigh on Church Street.
“The victim has since been discharged from hospital.”
Stock was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).