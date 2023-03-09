54 people charged in one week by Thames Valley Police during county line drugs crackdown

Thames Valley Police charged 54 people during a week-long crackdown disrupting county line drug operations.

Today (9 March), the police force has revealed it arrested over 100 individuals in just one week investigating illegal drug distribution.

In the week starting 27 February, Thames Valley Police looked to eradicate the practice where vulnerable people are exploited and coerced into assisting with illegal activity.

A number of warrants were issued during the investigation

Searches were conducted across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire, after the force obtained warrants for properties in the counties.

County lines drug dealing is where organised crime groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

Often children and vulnerable people who may have addiction or mental health issues are used to move the contraband without suspicion.

OCGs are known to groom, coerce and use intimidation tactics to supply drugs.

As well as warrants, police officers looked to safeguard victims involved in drug distribution and prevent people becoming victims.

Thames Valley Police officers visited previous victims of cuckooing and completed school visits warning children about the dangers of drugs. Specifically, how children can be exploited by criminals.

Thames Valley Police:

-Arrested 102 people

-Charged 54 people

-Safeguarded 37 people

-Visited 78 addresses that have been taken over by a county line

-Submitted 6 National Referral Mechanism referrals to date

-Seized over 400 wraps of cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine

-Seized at least 90 Cannabis plants

-A number of weapons seized including a baseball bat, machetes and an array of hunting, flick, Rambo and kitchen knives meaning numerous weapons have been taken off of our streets.

-Seized approximately £66,000 in cash

-Seized approximately 160 mobile phones

Thames Valley Police has also highlighted additional intelligence gathered it believes will help terminate further criminal activity.

Other community work has been signposted by the police force, including work with scout groups, pen space sweeps, community engagement patrols, football club visits, landlord visits, taxi engagement and hotel visits.

Detective Inspector Simon Hannam of Thames Valley Police’s Drugs Focus Taskforce said: “This week of action has been really positive and productive, in terms of making arrests, protecting vulnerable people and seizing drugs, weapons and cash associated with drug dealing.

“It has been good to work alongside partners including local authorities, schools and charities, and have been able to educate people as to the dangers of drugs exploitation.

“It has been an important week going forward as we have gathered really useful intelligence which will help us continue to tackle county lines drug dealing.

“We focus on combatting county lines every day, but this intensification week highlights to the public our commitment to fighting these offences.

“It should also serve as a message to offenders. We will not tolerate those who attempt to exploit our communities, and to bring to drugs into them.

“We know who you are, we will arrest you, stop your supply and seize your drugs and cash.

